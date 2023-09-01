Tasha Gabriel with Mystic Escape will get a chance to participate as a semi-finalist in the 2023 Pow Wow Pitch.

Mystic Escape is a local metaphysical shop located at 3 Marina Mall, Cold Lake that helps with all spiritual needs with classes or appointments for massage therapy, Reiki, stone healing, and eventual Yoga classes. Tasha Gabriel the owner of Mystic Escape is an intuitive coach and crystal healer with a passion for supporting others on their journey to wellness. She says Mystic Escape teaches many things.

“It is more about indigenous backgrounds and connecting with that part. We are a spiritual store and are trying to open a bridge between nationalities so people can understand who we are and where we come from.”

When asked about her journey with Mystic Escape so far she said there have been some difficulties.

“There are a lot of people who are unsure about what we do because there are so many teachers. There are people in our store who teach many different types of classes.”

Pow Wow Pitch is a grassroots community of Indigenous entrepreneurs looking to provide a safe, collaborative, supportive and empowering platform for inspiration, education, mentorship, celebration, and reconciliation through entrepreneurship. Mystic Escape has been open for two years going on three and Gabriel says this opportunity is big.

“I am hoping the end picture for us is to have more people join us and have more people make that bridge with us for other communities. Already just being a semi-finalist we have had people come in to talk with us. It is really important to have us out there and have people know we are here.”

The Semi-Finalists can be watched online through registration here at 6 PM ET daily from September 4th to 15th with registration. Mystic Escape is in the Knowledge category.