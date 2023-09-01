Cold Lake will soon see a new subdivision in Cold Lake North as the municipal planning commission gave it the stamp of approval.

The new subdivision will be located off the English Bay road and includes residential lots and some park spaces. Cold Lake’s Mayor Craig Copeland says there has been a lot of residential demand for housing in Cold Lake.

“It is the first big application we have had for a while. It is sort of a continuation of existing phases near the hospital in Cold Lake. There will be a bunch of new lots for the builders to make single-family homes and bring more people to Cold Lake.”

The MPC approved the ask from the applicant S E Design and Consulting and owner Jerry McCaffrey on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The project will see two phases starting now with workers putting in the water, sewer, and roads, and moving dirt before the ground freezes for winter. Copeland says this is perfect timing as Cold Lake is expected to see population growth within the next couple of years.

“We are going to see a lot of permanent jobs come in from the work for the F35 program and also from the carbon capture storage project. We are anticipating Cold Lake to see a gradual growth. It is going to be good. The more people you have brings in more services.”

The project is aimed to be completed somewhere between 2026 to 2030 and is estimated to bring in 400 to 700 workers for the project.