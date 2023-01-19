Archers from across the world will be arriving at the Lakeland to prove themselves in the worlds archery field championship.

Lac La Biche has been chosen to host the 2024 world archery field championship by the world’s governing body of the sport.

Previously Lac La Biche held the world archery 3D championship and is expected to host about 250 athletes from 30-plus countries during the championship.

The championships include the following:

three bow disciplines of compound

recurve

barebow on a target course in forest and grasslands

Field archery consists of a mix between 3D archery and target archery with trails and targets at different distances.

The championship will run from September 16 to 22.