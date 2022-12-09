The Town of Bonnyville has launched a brand new app to keep everyone updated on what is going on in the town.

The app will let users register for services, activities, and events while also giving notifications to inform the public on matters pertaining to snow removal services, emergencies, garbage collection, and boil-water advisories to name a few.

A digital citizen consultation module is also present in the app giving residents an easy way to share feedback on services and answer surveys and questionnaires.

Administration looked into what residents wanted in a town app and then found B-CITI Solutions to help make the app a reality.

“We conducted an extensive survey among our citizens to gain better knowledge of their needs in terms of communication and interaction with us, as well as access all Bonnyville services”, explained Town of Bonnyville Mayor Elisa Brosseau. “The survey’s results convinced us that it had become necessary to adopt new tools to centralize diverse information and services. bciti+ was our choice as the best application that checks all the boxes on our list, as well as the only platform to provide access to an infinite number of municipal and urban services all in one place.”

B-CITI Solutions is a Canadian technology company that is being used by over 70 cities and municipalities across Canada.

“Counting Bonnyville among our valued customers is both proof of the confidence that we continue to inspire in Quebec and in Canada, and of the manifestation of a growing need, here and elsewhere, to exploit digital technology as a catalyst for improved dialogue between cities and their residents”, highlighted Vivianne Gravel, President of B-CITI Solutions.

The app was officially launched in Bonnyville on Monday, December 5th, and is available on all smartphones.