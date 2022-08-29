NLPS students can take the chance to meet their bus drivers this week during the Meet the Bus program this week.

Transportation staff will be visiting NLPS from August 29th to September 2 to introduce kids to taking the school bus. Students can meet a bus driver, get a tour of the school bus, learn about school bus rules, and take a short bus ride.

NLPS said in a news release the goal of the program is to increase students’ confidence and reduce anxiety about taking the bus to and from school. It is primarily for Kindergarten students, but any students who have not taken the bus before are welcome to attend.

Registration is not required to participate in any of the sessions.