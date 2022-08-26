A 21-year-old man is facing charges after an investigation into the events that took place on Aug. 7 and 8 in the Saddle Lake and Smoky Lake areas.

Saddle Lake RCMP received a report of a domestic disturbance between two unknown individuals and an investigation identified the possible involved parties, who were also persons of interest in recent criminal investigations.

On Aug. 20 a 21-year-old male from Enoch Cree Nation, faces charges including:

Flight from police

Dangerous driving

Possession of a weapon contrary to order (x3)

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Robbery with a firearm

Theft over $5000

Pointing a firearm (x2)

Following a judicial hearing, the 21-year-old-male was remanded into custody to speak to bail and is scheduled to attend St. Paul Provincial Court on Sept. 1.

As this matter is now before the courts, the Alberta RCMP is not able to provide further details.

Due to the ongoing ASIRT investigation, the Alberta RCMP is unable to release the name of the accused.

Alberta RCMP is still investigating the matters leading up to and including the events on Aug. 8, excluding the uses of force by officers involved. The Alberta RCMP asks anyone with information about the events to contact the Eastern Alberta District RCMP at 780-645-8870.

ASIRT’s investigation continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the use of force by the officers involved.