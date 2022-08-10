- Advertisement -

While attempting to apprehend two individuals suspected in several ongoing police investigations a confrontation between St. Paul RCMP and the suspects resulted in officers discharging their service weapons in the Saddle Lake Cree Nation area.

St. Paul RCMP located the two suspects in the area of Saddle Lake Cree Nation on Aug. 8, at 7:27 a.m.

One suspect is deceased and the second suspect has been transported to hospital in critical condition. No RCMP officers have reported physical injuries as a result of this incident.

St. Paul RCMP will be continuing their original investigation while the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the carriage of the investigation into the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting.

