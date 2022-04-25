- Advertisement -

Anyone with a Bonnyville Library card can participate in the Meet the Telescope night or the Family STEAM Night. The Meet the Telescope night will take place on April 27 and will let people get a closer look before the telescope is available to borrow. This drop-in program has three timeslots people can visit.

Kat Eliason The Library Programmer says this is a great opportunity to check the telescope out before renting it. “Just come in and touch it and maybe ask some questions. It’s a great time to see how it works and see if you want to take it home.” - Advertisement - Eliason says now is a great time to ensure it can fit in your car when renting it out.

Secondly, on April 28, The Library is hosting a Family STEAM Night. Families will work together through challenges with Lego, coding robots, and more. The event is pre-registered so Eliason asks everyone who wants to attend to book their spot. “You come in from 6:30 to 8 and I have challenges for you to work through as a family.” STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. All the challenges will relate to one of the five listed topics with a cool unique way to explore coding. Eliason stresses these events help kids find their passions but also encourage family time. “Anytime a family can do an activity together is hugely beneficial to everyone involved. Having fun as a family is key in life.” Anyone interested in the STEAM event can register by dropping by, calling, or even sending a message on social media.