Two suspects have been arrested and charged in relation to the firearms incident involving the Saddle Lake RCMP detachment on the evening of Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2022.

Narcisse Josh Cardinal and Hayden Alexander Cardinal have been charged with the following:

Discharge Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life

Possess Firearm in Motor Vehicle

Both individuals remain in custody following a judicial hearing for their release which was adjourned pending their next appearance in St Paul Provincial Court on Feb. 10, 2022.

A blue, 2014 Mazda 3, two firearms, and ammunition was seized at the time of the arrests.

St. Paul and Saddle Lake RCMP continue to investigate the firearm incidents from that evening involving residences.

No additional information can be released regarding Narcisse and Hayden Cardinal as their matters are now before the court.