The Bonnyville Pontiacs are pleased to announce the signing of free-agent forward Alex Danis.

The 20-year-old Calgary product has played 15 games earlier this season with the Fort McMurray Oil with 2 goals and 6 assists to his name.

Assistant General Manager Neil Langridge says teams are able to add free agent players to their lineup after the trade deadline if they have an open spot.

“This was the case for us this year and we are beyond excited to add a player with the work ethic and skill set of Alex. Pontiac fans can expect a hard-working gritty forward who will provide secondary scoring and leadership to our lineup as we push forward to the postseason.”

Danis’ season began with the Swan Valley Stampeders of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

He also has previous experience in the AJHL with the Lloydminster Bobcats in 2019-20.

The Bonnyville Pontiacs` roster is now set and currently sits 3rd in the AJHL North.