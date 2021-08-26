Following a recommendation from its Agricultural Services Board, the Municipal District of Bonnyville Council officially declared a state of agricultural disaster at its meeting Wednesday.

Council says it recognizes the importance of agriculture in our community. After reviewing reports from staff that observed plant growth, moisture, forage, and weather conditions over a five-week period, it was determined — using the associated Rural Municipalities Association guidelines — that the M.D. is in a state of agricultural disaster.

This declaration acts as a trigger for financial aid programs for farmers and producers and raises awareness to higher levels of government of the severity of the situation, and the need to expedite assistance programs.

“It’s been an extremely dry year, and it affects not only crop growth, but grazing for cattle as well,” said Reeve Greg Sawchuk. “From east of Calgary to Manitoba, these drought conditions are widespread. In other years, when these conditions persisted, there’s been a feed source, but now there’s not enough to go around.”

More information about recovery programs can be found online.