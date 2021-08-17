The Municipal District of Bonnyville’s Agricultural Service Board (ASB) says it has recommended the M.D. declare a state of agricultural disaster due to the drought-like conditions within the region.

The recommendation was made at a special meeting held on Tuesday. Council will make a decision on the declaration at its meeting on August 25th

At the special meeting, ASB presented data representing a five-week period covering plant growth, moisture, forage, and other conditions in the M.D. The data supports the need to declare an agricultural disaster, as per guidelines from the Rural Municipalities Association (RMA).

From an M.D. of Bonnyville Press Release