Mounties in Cold Lake say the search continues for a man who was reportedly walking around the Elizabeth Metis Settlement armed yesterday.

Mounties say they are still looking for the suspect, who they describe as “a 51-year old male.” Police are saying as of Tuesday there is no concern for public safety in the community.

On Monday, the RCMP did ask residents to stay indoors while they tracked the man.

Police are still asking for people who see anything suspicious to call the Cold Lake mounties at 780-594-3301.