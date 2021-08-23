Mounties are recommending residents in the Elizabeth Metis Settlement stay indoors as a situation involving a man allegedly armed with a firearm unfolds.

The RCMP says they were originally called the community Monday morning at 10 AM after reports the man was walking near Range Road 4 close to a business. Mounties arrived and say the man took off into the bush heading southbound.

Officers say anyone who hears or sees anything suspicious is urged to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301 or 911 in an emergency.

An Alberta RCMP Police Dog Services unit and other officers are said to be tracking the man and the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team has been alerted, say officers.

More on this story when it becomes available.