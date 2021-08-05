Lac La Biche County says it has declared a state of Agriculture Disaster due to drought conditions in the area.

On Wednesday afternoon in a post on social media, the county said low precipitation and high temperatures forced the administration and council to discuss the move.

“After considering other information, Council declared a state of agricultural disaster in Lac La Biche County due to drought. Municipalities can declare states of agricultural disaster to make the public aware of the issues that producers are facing,” says the county.

The County of St. Paul had made a similar declaration last week.