A man found guilty in the 2018 death of a Saddle Lake woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years.

On July 26th Julian Catalin Whiskeyjack was handed down the sentence for his role in the death of Lindsay Jackson back in 2018. Jacksons’ body was discovered in a section of the North Saskatchewan River near the community of Duverney in October of 2018.

Both Whiskeyjack and Jena Lynn Hunter were found guilty of first-degree murder in a trial held in March.

Hunter is expected to be sentenced after a Gladue Report is conducted.