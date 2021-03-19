Two people charged in connection to the death of a Saddle Lake woman in 2018 have been found guilty.

A jury has found Jena Lynn Hunter and Julian Catalin Whiskeyjack guilty of first-degree murder.

Jackson had been reported missing back in September of 2018. Her body was later discovered in a section of the North Saskatchewan River near the community of Duverney in October.

A third person was also charged in connection to her death. Jermaine Eugene Steinhauer is scheduled to begin his trial in May.

Sentencing for Hunter and Whiskeyjack is expected to be announced at a later time.