The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has laid charges in connection to a death in Saddle Lake earlier this month.

Mounties are saying 34-year-old Charlton Dwight Gladue of Saddle Lake has been charged with Second-Degree Murder after 25-year-old  Francis Primeau was found dead on a driveway by a neighbour back on June 7th.

The RCMP believe this incident was targeted.

Gladue has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on July 8th.