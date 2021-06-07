Mounties in St. Paul say they are investigating after a suspicious death in the Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

The RCMP says on Sunday morning they were tipped off by a caller to a gunshot being fired at a home in the community followed by a vehicle fleeing. The caller reported that they had gone outside and found an injured man in the driveway outside the home.

Mounties say when they arrived they found the man had died of his injuries.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes are now taking over the investigation as the death is deemed suspicious. No other details including the identity of the victim have been released.

The RCMP says they are early into their investigation and will release further information when they can.