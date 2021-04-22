Northern Lights Public Schools says parents will have the choice of three learning pathways for the 2021-2022 school year once again.

The school board has announced parents and guardians will have the option of having their children learn in-class at the 27 schools across the board, learn online through the “Learning Together Anywhere” program or at home in partnership with the school board.

“The feedback we received from parents through our Learning Pathways engagement and in discussion with families enrolled in our Learning Together Anywhere program was that they would like to see all of the options that were offered this year continue next year as well,” said Jimmi Lou Irvine, Associate Superintendent – Student Services and Indigenous Relations.

The three pathways were previously announced in August of last year as the school board looked to return to teaching during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We expect some students to shift back to in-person classes in September, particularly if we experience some positive progress with COVID-19,” explained Irvine. “What we are hearing from some parents is that while they may have initially enrolled in Learning Together Anywhere due to concerns about the pandemic, their experience this year has been so positive that they would like to continue with online learning for their families.”

The school board says a form will be sent out asking parents and guardians which pathway they’d like to see the children take. NLPS is asking those forms to be completed by the end of the month.