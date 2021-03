The MD of Bonnyville will be helping fund a local media company as they begin work on a television pilot.

During their March 24th council meeting, MD councillors voted to provide Kinosoo Productions $45,000 for their pilot project, entitled Rebar.

The company previously filmed the movie Moments in Spacetime around the Lakeland in 2019 and featured a cast including Hollywood actor John Rhys-Davies.

Rebar is said to be a production that will be set in the Soviet Union.