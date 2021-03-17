Mounties in Bonnyville are looking to get feedback and opinions as they prepare for another virtual open house.

The detachment will be looking for emails from people living in both the Town and MD of Bonnyville.

Last summer marked the first time the RCMP hosted an online town hall. Bonnyville Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Sarah Parke took the top six comments and questions and answered them online.

Response times and traffic concerns were among the questions asked.

Questions can be asked to the detachment via email at rcmp.kbonnyvilledet@rcmp-grc.ca. The mounties say they’ll announce how and when they’ll be answered at a later date.