The Bonnyville RCMP is taking its town hall meeting virtually this year. The mounties say for 2020 they will instead take questions that residents have about policing in the communities of Bonnyville, Glendon, Fort Kent, La Corey, Iron River, Therien and the Kehewin Cree Nation starting on June 29th.

“Normally, a Town Hall Meeting would have been held in a local community hall; however, due to the current state of the pandemic, this was not possible. As a result, for a two week period from Monday, June 29, 2020, until Friday, July 10, 2020, S/Sgt. Parke will be accepting input from community members through either regular mail or email.”

Questions, concerns and comments can be emailed to RCMP.KBonnyvilleDet-KDetBonnyville.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or through regular mail to the detachment.

The RCMP says Staff Sergeant Park will review the letters she receives and later on in July she’ll respond to the top 10 concerns she gets from residents.

Previous crime town halls have been hosted in places like Ardmore back in January.