COVID-19 alerts and outbreaks continue at six Lakeland-area schools, says the province.

As of Monday, March 8th, six schools are in either alert (2 to 4 cases confirmed) or outbreak (5 to 9 cases confirmed) status on the provincial website monitoring COVID-19 in schools.

J.A. Williams High School (outbreak) and Kikino Elementary School (alert) in Lac La Biche County, Ashmont School (outbreak) and Racette Junior High (alert) in the County of St. Paul and Assumption Junior/Senior High (outbreak) and Holy Cross Elementary (alert) in the City of Cold Lake are the schools currently listed on the map.

Ashmont School continues to have kindergarten to Grade 6 students working from home. The school had announced previously that the students would return to in-class learning on February 26th but that has been extended with school officials eyeing March 15th for a return.

Grade 7 to 12 students remain in-class at the school.