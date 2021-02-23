Kindergarten to Grade 6 students at Ashmont School are working from home starting Tuesday.

St. Paul Education says the move to in-home learning comes after positive COVID-19 cases among some students and staff. The school remains open for students in Grade 7 to 12.

The school is listed on the provincial COVID-19 school status map as being in “alert” status, meaning 2 to 4 cases are confirmed.

In a letter posted online, The school board says efforts were made Monday afternoon to contact parents of the children affected by the change. The school says children and parents who may need additional materials or a Chromebook can pick them up by contacting the school.

The letter states the home learning will be ongoing until Friday, February 26th.

The school board says it is monitoring the situation at the school carefully and says updates will be posted at the St. Paul Education website.