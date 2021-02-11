The Ronald McDonald House Charity Winterland Invitational will have a different look this year.

The minor hockey tournament, which last year saw 36 different teams play and raise around $130,000 for the charity, will not be going ahead due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in place. Lakeland Region Manager of Development Oreen Skiba was in Bonnyville Town Council Tuesday and says people can instead get outside safely while still fundraising.

“We’re encouraging families to get outside and do anything winter activity-related for that month to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House. So we’re saying go and shoot 500 pucks, visit two or three different cross country ski areas. You know, try something new, like ice fishing, just get out there and be active with the family.”

The fundraiser will run the entire month of March. Some top fundraising prizes are up for grabs including a new Playstation 5, $1,000 grocery gift card and $500 McDonald’s gift card.

Last year hockey games were played at arenas in Bonnyville, Glendon and Elk Point. Skiba says although there are changes this year her group hopes to return to the original format in the future.

“And then of course, once we’re able to go back into a hockey tournament, we are excited to move forward with that and to continue to grow the amazing event that we’ve had in the past.”

Sponsorship packages and fundraising tool kits are available on the event’s webpage.