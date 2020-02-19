The event welcomed around 550 different people to the three communities to cheer on their future hockey stars - RMHCAlberta

Numbers from the Third Annual Ronald McDonald House Winterland Invitational hockey tournament hosted over the weekend are saying over $130,000 has been raised for the charity. Arenas in Bonnyville, Glendon and Elk Point opened their doors to 36 minor hockey clubs over the three-day Family day weekend.

Lakeland Region Manager of Development Oreen Skiba says early numbers show a big donation headed to the charity.

“I haven’t gotten all the figures reconciled for the financials, but it does look like we’re going to raise about $138,000 for the Ronald McDonald Houses in Alberta.”

That number is up about $8,000 from the tournament held in 2019. The event welcomed around 550 different people to the three communities to cheer on their future hockey stars. Skiba says it couldn’t be put on without the teamwork and support of volunteers around the Lakeland.

“As you can imagine, it was a huge feat and it took a ton of amazing volunteers to be able to pull this off. We had 36 teams come from all across northern Alberta so we are also very thankful for the teams that participated.”

Skiba adds next year’s edition of the event will be growing to include Cold Lake as a showcase for hockey games. More information on the Ronald McDonald Charities is on their website.