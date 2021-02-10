Mounties say a man who had been wanted after an incident featuring gunfire in Saddle Lake has been arrested.

The RCMP had been looking for 24-year-old Tyre Youngchief since mid-December after an incident at a home in Saddle Lake saw shots ring out and a person injured.

On Wednesday mounties said in an update that Youngchief had been found and arrested in Edmonton. He now faces charges including discharge of a firearm with intent.

The RCMP says Youngchief will make his first appearance in St. Paul court on February 18th.