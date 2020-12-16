Mounties in St. Paul have laid charges and are looking for a suspect after an incident in Saddle Lake. The RCMP says on December 12th they were called to a home after a man reportedly sprayed someone with bear spray.

Later that day police were again sent to the home where gunfire was reportedly exchanged between the homeowner and a vehicle parked outside. The suspect in the bear spraying incident was believed to have been in the vehicle.

One person in the car was said to have sustained a minor head wound but said no to medical treatment.

45-year-old Clayton Omeasoo of Saddle Lake now faces a slew of charges including discharge of a firearm with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is set to make an appearance in St. Paul court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the RCMP is looking for 24-year-old Tyre Youngchief of Saddle Lake.

Youngchief is described as:

· Indigenous male

· 6’0 tall

· 185 lbs

· Black hair

· Brown eyes

He is currently wanted on multiple outstanding warrants and mounties say he should not be approached and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with info on his whereabouts can call the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.