Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Alberta Health Services is saying another resident of Bonnyville Extendicare has died due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the provincial update announced 12 deaths across the province. One is said to be a man in his 80’s linked to the outbreak in the Extendicare facility. The case was said to include comorbidities.

This is the second report of a person from the facility passing away in as many days. It marks the 6th person in the MD of Bonnyville region to have died due to COVID-19, according to online data from the province.

There was some good news when it comes to the province’s fight to keep the number of COVID-19 cases down.

Alberta reported 195 news cases of the virus on Tuesday, the lowest daily new case count in months.

Across the province, the number of hospitalizations continues to drop too, now sitting at 427 and the test positivity rate has also fallen to 3.2%.

Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says these provincial trends are very encouraging.