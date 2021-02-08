The death marks the fifth person to pass away in the MD of Bonnyville region since the outbreak began - Alberta.ca

Another Lakeland fatality due to COVID-19 is being reported.

During the COVID update on Monday, 5 new deaths were said to be reported to Alberta Health Services.

One of which is said to be a woman in her 80’s linked to the outbreak at Bonnyville Extendicare. The case was said to have included comorbidities.

The death marks the fifth person to pass away in the MD of Bonnyville region since the outbreak began, according to online stats.

As for the rest of the province, there were 269 new cases out of just under 6,200 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 4.3 percent.

Hospitalizations continue to decline with 432 people receiving care in hospital – 76 of them in the ICU.

Since Friday there have been 25 additional variant cases identified for a total of 96 – 46 of which are not linked to travel.

There have been 120,357 doses of vaccine administered as of February 7.