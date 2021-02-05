Children in Costa Rica enjoy opening up their boxes from Operation Christmas Child - Operation Christmas Child

Bonnyville helped with 768 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child in their latest campaign, say officials with the group.

Over 373,000 of the boxes filled with toys, hygiene items, school supplies and more were packed by Canadians this holiday season

“Given the tremendous pandemic challenges all of us faced in 2020, we are extremely thankful to Canadians—many of whom are unemployed or facing economic uncertainty—for their generosity in continuing to support this program,” said Randy Crosson, director of Operation Christmas Child Canada.

“Each shoebox that someone fills is an opportunity to show hurting children that they are loved by God and by us, and the gifts Canadians have provided will once again bless children—many of whom have never before received a present.”

Over 9 million boxes in total were sent worldwide.

The group says thousands of Canadians are taking advantage of Operation Christmas Child’s internet option that enables them to pack shoeboxes all year round at PackaBox.ca. Canadians can choose shoebox gift items while also uploading personal notes and photos.