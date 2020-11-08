Operation Christmas Child is beginning its annual campaign and residents in Bonnyville have a chance to help them this holiday season. The organization says national collection week for the donation boxes is set to start on November 16th.

“Every shoebox gift is an opportunity to share God’s love with so many searching for hope,” said Randy Crosson, director of Operation Christmas Child. “These simple gifts are a tangible way to remind children that they are not alone or forgotten.”

The Bonnyville Fellowship Alliance Church will be accepting shoeboxes starting November 19th until the 22nd. The organization says a toy along with hygiene items, school supplies and other items make great gift ideas for a recipient.

Last year, Canadians were said to have filled more than 490,000 shoeboxes with gifts. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child says they have collected and distributed more than 177 million shoebox gifts in over 100 countries.