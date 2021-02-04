The hours for the office are 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM Monday to Friday, excluding holidays - Bonnyville Registry/ Facebook

The wait for a registry office in Bonnyville seems to be over.

The new Bonnyville Registry says they opened their doors as of Wednesday to customers in town. The new office is located inside the Bonnyville Business Centre at 4816 51 Avenue.

The Facebook group for the new office says the branch will offer “Vehicle Registration, Driver Licensing, Corporate searches, Annual Return filing, Birth Certificates, Marriage Documents, Land Titles, Alberta Health Care, Road Tests and Learners Exams to Bonnyville and the surrounding area.”

The hours for the office are 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM Monday to Friday, excluding holidays.

Bonnyville has been without a registries office since early 2020 after the previous location closed down.