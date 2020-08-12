The Town of Bonnyville may very well have a new registries office. The Government of Alberta says it’s accepting new requests for proposals from interested parties who would take over the service.

The current registries office located on 50th Avenue has a sign on the door saying it is closed down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, a Facebook group entitled “Bonnyville Registries Complaints” has popped up that now features well over 400 members. Local town and MD council has confirmed they have heard complaints about the current operator of the registries office.

A date for when a new office could take over is still up in the air but the province says they’ll be taking applications until August 18th.