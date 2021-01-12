Crews from the City of Cold Lake are now out changing lights on Highway 28.

The city says workers started last week on the job of replacing old high-pressure sodium lightbulbs for new LED lights between 54th Avenue and 16th Street. The $265,000 project was announced last year.

Cold Lake officials say the new bulbs will be more efficient and save money in the long run. The city says temporary northbound and southbound lane closures are a possibility as crew work safely on the lights.

The job is expected to be completed by the end of January.