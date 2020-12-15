The RCMP in Smoky Lake says charges of second-degree murder have been laid against two men after the investigation of a death in Goodfish Lake back in October. The police are saying Sean Steinhauer (30) and Ryan Cardinal (32), both of no fixed address, have been arrested and charged in relation to the death of a 16-year-old male.

Police have not released a lot of details surrounding the incident but say back on October 2nd they were called out to the community with EMS where they found the male had died.

Both men are in police custody and are due to make an appearance in St. Paul court on December 17th.