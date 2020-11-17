Lac La Biche County has released some details on how residents may benefit from the province’s Disaster Recovery Program after the spring flooding. The county says they have been approved by the province for funding from the program.

Residents may be eligible to apply for funding if they meet certain requirements, including “damage that was caused as a result of the overland flooding event that occurred between June 3, 2020, and June 8, 2020.”

Lac La Biche was the site of a substantial rainfall over that weekend which saw areas flooded and an evacuation notice for a section of the community.

Applications for the DRP program can be submitted until December 23rd. More information on the program and links to apply are on the county’s official webpage.