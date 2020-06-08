Official numbers of just how much rain fell around the Lakeland are starting to come out as Lac La Biche still deals with the cleanup of some overland flooding. Environment and Climate Change Canada says the Lac La Biche region received a total of 50.8 millimetres of rain on Sunday and about 59 millimetres in total over the course of the entire weekend.

The county had issued an evacuation notice on Sunday evening for parts of Lac La Biche. On Monday county officials said via Facebook that all provincial highways in the county remain closed to non-essential travel.

The 50 millimetres of rain on Sunday is a new precipitation single day record for that area according to the 20 years Environment Canada has been keeping records for Lac La Biche County.

Meanwhile places like Cold Lake saw 40.6 millimetres of rain and St. Paul saw 50 millimetres fall.