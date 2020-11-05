A Lakeland MMA fighter is back in action in the octagon this weekend. Bonnyville’s Tanner “The Bulldozer” Boser is in Las Vegas as he takes on Andrei Arlovski on Saturday.

Boser comes into the fight with a professional MMA record of 19-6-1 while Arlovski is a 41-year-old former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Boser was victorious in his last UFC fight, a knockout victory over Raphael Pessoa on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 174 card back in July. This will mark his fifth fight in just over one year of action in the UFC.

UFC Fight Night is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM with Boser’s fight as the second on the main card, right before the main event of Thiago Santos versus Glover Teixeira.