The province says it’ll be handing over money to help with a wastewater project in Plamondon. Around $1.8 million is expected to be spent on a plan to link wastewater pump stations in the community to Lac La Biche and the BNR wastewater treatment plant there.

The grant is part of the Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program. A date for when construction could begin or when the job will be done wasn’t given.

Premier Kenney had been touring the Lakeland two weeks ago announcing funding for a few other projects including the Cold Lake Fish Hatchery and Lakeland College.