The Premier of Alberta has been touring different locales around the Lakeland as some financial support is announced this week. Jason Kenney made a few stops at some towns in the area as his government announced support for a pair of Lakeland programs.

Kenney was in Vermilion on Wednesday to announce a $17 million commitment to Lakeland College for the redevelopment of the WHT Mead Animal Science Centre.

Kenney also made a stop Wednesday to speak with the mayor and some councillors in St. Paul. The town called the meeting productive, as they discussed local crime and mental health. In a statement, Mayor Maureen Miller says she has asked the premier for assistance with Alberta Health Services to form a Police and Crisis Team that would assist mounties in the community.

On Thursday Kenney was among guests at the Cold Lake Fish Hatchery where the government announced just over $10 million will be put into a refurbishment of the facility.

“Alberta’s government is taking action now to get folks back to work while ensuring our province can continue to grow in the years to come. Stocked fisheries generate more than $166 million in economic activity each year in our province. Investments in provincial fish hatcheries support the significant economic role fishing has in the province – and will get Albertans back to work.” said Kenney

Construction of a new recirculating aquaculture system and upgrades to key operating and mechanical systems is on the docket for the building. The government says the refurbishment will allow for the reuse of water during operations, which will significantly reduce utility costs and water use.

The Cold Lake Fish Hatchery produces about 840,000 trout per year, including rainbow, brown, tiger and brook trout, with a total fish weight of about 65,000 kilograms. It is also the province’s only walleye aquaculture facility.