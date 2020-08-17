The Bonnyville RCMP Detachment commander has released common questions and other information results from the 2020 Community Engagement Initiative. The initiative was open to all residents from the town of Bonnyville, MD of Bonnyville, Village of Glendon, Fort Kent, La Corey, Iron River, Therien and Kehewin Cree Nation.

Bonnyville Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Sarah Parke has given some answers to questions and concerns she received.

The idea of an online consultation was announced back in June as a way to safely hear feedback from residents without hosting an open house during the COVID-19 outbreak.