Mounties in Cold Lake say a black 2018 Nissan Murano like this one, bearing Alberta licence plate BRW 5433 is tied to a recent homicide - RCMP

Mounties in Cold Lake are looking for help finding a stolen vehicle they say is tied to a homicide in the area. Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a black 2018 Nissan Murano bearing Alberta licence plate BRW 5433 which was last seen on the Cold Lake First Nations this morning.

The vehicle has tinted windows and a dent in the back area. The RCMP has not released any other details concerning the homicide.

If anyone has seen the vehicle or has any information, they are asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment at 780-594-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.