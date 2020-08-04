Another 2 Lakeland lakes are dealing with Blue-Green Algae, says Alberta Health Services. Fork Lake in Lac La Biche County and Vincent Lake in the County of St. Pau are the latest to have algae notices from AHS.

Blooms have been found in the lakes. AHS says people who come into contact with the algae can develop symptoms including sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting. Visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water at any time. The boiling of this water will not remove the toxins produced by blue-green algae.

The algae can be fatal to pets. Earlier in the summer, Moose Lake near Bonnyville was the site of some deaths in pets believed to have been caused by contact with the algae.

The two lakes join Moose Lake, Floating Stone Lake, Garner Lake and Chatwin Lake as bodies of water that have AHS Blue-Green Algae warnings in place this summer.