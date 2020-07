A Lakeland mixed martial artist will make another appearance in the UFC this weekend. Bonnyville’s Tanner “The Bulldozer” Boser will face off against Raphael Pessoa at UFC Fight Night 174 on Saturday.

Boser is coming off an impressive knockout victory against Philipe Linz last month.

He comes into the fight with an 18-6-1 MMA record while Pessoa sits at 10-1.

The fight takes place in Abu Dhabi and is the fourth fight on the preliminary card.