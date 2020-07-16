New data from Alberta Health Services says one of the active cases of COVID-19 in the MD of Bonnyville is now considered recovered. According to the online AHS map of cases, the MD now has only one active case and eight others considered recovered since the outbreak began.

Last week a second active case was confirmed in the area by AHS. The two cases ended a break in infections that had lasted since May 12th.

The City of Cold Lake is said to have had 3 recovered cases, The County of St. Paul has had 3 recovered cases and Lac La Biche County has had 0 cases since the outbreak began.

The province has had 8,994 cases of COVID-19 in total and 163 deaths related to the virus, says AHS.