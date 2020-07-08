A second active case of COVID-19 has been found in the MD of Bonnyville, says Alberta Health Services. According to their online interactive data map, the MD now has 2 active cases while 6 others have recovered.

On Monday the map showed the MD of Bonnyville with 1 active case, the first since May 12th when all cases in the Lakeland were considered recovered.

According to the data, The MD of Bonnyville has had 8 cases in total so far, with 6 others being classified as recovered. The City of Cold Lake is said to have had 3 recovered cases, The County of St. Paul has had 3 recovered cases and Lac La Biche County has had 0 cases.

The province has 608 active cases and 158 deaths due to COVID-19, says AHS