Alberta Health Services is reporting an active case of COVID-19 in the MD of Bonnyville, making it the first active case reported since the middle of May. Updated online data shows the MD with 1 active case and 7 recovered cases on the interactive data map.

The Lakeland had been showing on the map that all cases were considered recovered since May 12th.

Also new on the map is the number of total cases in the City of Cold Lake. Before Monday, Cold Lake was said to have 4 recovered cases. AHS now says it is 3 recovered cases.

There have been 8,389 COVID-19 cases in the province as of July 5th, says AHS.