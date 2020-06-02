On March 14th the RCMP and Fire Services responded to a fire at the Kokum’s House shelter in Cold Lake South - Supplied Photo

Cold Lake police are laying charges against a man after a March fire at a men’s shelter in the city took a life.

On March 14th the RCMP and Fire Services responded to a fire at the Kokum’s House shelter in Cold Lake South. A 50-year-old man from Cold Lake was transported via STARS to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition after being found inside the building. Mounties confirmed later that day he had succumbed to his injuries while in care.

A lengthy investigation was conducted, lead by the Cold Lake General Investigation Section and the Eastern District Crime Reduction Team supported by the Cold Lake Fire Department, the Cold Lake Patrol Members, St-Paul and Edmonton Forensic Identification Section, Forestry Crime Unit and “K” Division Digital Forensics Service Unit.

On May 26th Guillaume Nelson Gilbert was arrested for Manslaughter and Arson causing the death of the man. He’s due in Cold Lake Provincial Court on June 10th